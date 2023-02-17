Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 604,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,812 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 352,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $62,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

