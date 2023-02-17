Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Kellogg by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

