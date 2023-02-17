Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alector were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Alector Stock Performance

About Alector

Shares of ALEC opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.