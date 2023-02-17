Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $736.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $734.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

