Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.71 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,824,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.31 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.