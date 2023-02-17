Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $162.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.