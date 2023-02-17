Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 174,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyKnight Capital L.P. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,051.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 941,018 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHCO opened at $22.06 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,703,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

