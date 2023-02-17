Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $272.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

