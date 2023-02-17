Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 11,205 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.49. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

