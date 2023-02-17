Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.24.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $531.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.31 and its 200 day moving average is $441.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.