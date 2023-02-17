Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,865 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $321.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.61. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

