Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,713 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,673 shares of company stock worth $2,833,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.60. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

