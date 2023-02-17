Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,717 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.98 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.