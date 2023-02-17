Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Colliers International Group worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 117,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $156.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

