Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 83,266 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,266 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $148.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average is $141.82. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

