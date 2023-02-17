Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after buying an additional 190,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

