Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning
Corning Stock Down 0.8 %
GLW opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Corning Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.
Corning Company Profile
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.
