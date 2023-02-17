Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

