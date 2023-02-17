Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $58,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $400.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $606.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.