Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,573 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $60,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

