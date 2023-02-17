Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $71,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.