Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 44,796 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $65,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Stock Down 2.6 %
EOG Resources stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
