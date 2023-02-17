Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $60,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,571.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,424.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,347.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

