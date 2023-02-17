Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.17% of Schrödinger worth $56,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 191,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SDGR opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.