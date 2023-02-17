Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.98% of Doximity worth $57,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 143.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 896.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 102,544 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $34.77 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Doximity

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

