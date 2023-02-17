Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $64,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.