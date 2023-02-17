Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $56,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $299.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

