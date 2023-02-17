Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,325,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,595 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $61,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

UBER stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.