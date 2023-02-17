Credit Suisse AG Has $54.72 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $54,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average is $148.98. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

