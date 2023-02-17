Credit Suisse AG Has $62.87 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $62,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $465.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $384.84 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.