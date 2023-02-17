Credit Suisse AG Has $63.32 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $63,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $862.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $819.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

