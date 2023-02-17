Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 215,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Williams Companies worth $71,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,929 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

