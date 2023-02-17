Credit Suisse AG Purchases 468,207 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.91% of 10x Genomics worth $61,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,637,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG opened at $51.43 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

