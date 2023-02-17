Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $67,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 138,230 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,234,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 350.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.9 %

CM opened at $46.24 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

