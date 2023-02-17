Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.42% of SPS Commerce worth $63,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPSC stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average of $129.40.
A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
