Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,809 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $67,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $422.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.00 and a 200-day moving average of $416.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

