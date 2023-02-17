Credit Suisse AG Sells 42,085 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,085 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Edison International worth $58,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after buying an additional 413,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 156.09%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

