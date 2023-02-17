Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,028 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of General Motors worth $59,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $43.10 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.