Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluence Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 8.0 %

Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.90 million. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

