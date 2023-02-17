Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $15.00 to $14.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Articles

