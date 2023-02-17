CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 840,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $54,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.54 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

