Critical Contrast: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) vs. Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dynatrace and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 13 0 2.68 Paycom Software 1 3 9 0 2.62

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $47.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.76%. Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $387.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

97.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 2.61% 8.61% 4.84% Paycom Software 20.46% 25.62% 6.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.10 billion 11.54 $52.45 million $0.10 437.70 Paycom Software $1.38 billion 13.42 $281.39 million $4.85 63.39

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Paycom Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Dynatrace on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc. engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.