Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $159.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.36.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 133,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

