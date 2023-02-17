CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

CSX Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CSX opened at $31.11 on Friday. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

