CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
CSX Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CSX opened at $31.11 on Friday. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
