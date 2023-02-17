D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $1,577,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

