DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

USNA opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $90.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

