Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €51.69 ($55.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.35. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

