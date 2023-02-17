DBS Group Holdings Ltd Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for DBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $12.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.59. The consensus estimate for DBS Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Group’s FY2024 earnings at $11.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.43 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
DBS Group Stock Down 0.1 %
DBS Group Company Profile
DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBS Group (DBSDY)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.