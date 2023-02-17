DBS Group Holdings Ltd Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for DBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $12.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.59. The consensus estimate for DBS Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Group’s FY2024 earnings at $11.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DBS Group Stock Down 0.1 %

DBS Group Company Profile

DBSDY opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $110.10.

(Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.