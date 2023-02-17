Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $447.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $447.77.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.0 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $407.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.85 and its 200 day moving average is $364.55. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $433.30.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.