Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Denny’s Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on DENN. CL King increased their price objective on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

DENN opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.