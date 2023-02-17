Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Karora Resources to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$749.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.33 and a beta of 0.83. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$7.55.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

